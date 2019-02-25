JANESVILLE

The YMCA of Northern Rock County’s Board of Directors has appointed three new directors from a short list of candidates recommended by a group of Y members.

The board announced the new directors in a joint statement it released Monday with a group of four concerned Y members.

Paul Murphy, one of four members who pressed the board to add additional directors in the wake of an internal investigation, shared the statement with The Gazette via email.

Board President Steve Yeko Jr. confirmed the joint statement in a separate email to The Gazette.

Murphy and others in the concerned members group said the board appointed these new directors at a meeting Monday: Ron Ochs, a nonprofit leader and former banker; Tom Warrichaiet, a local petroleum company controller; and Janesville attorney David Moore.

Murphy and other members of his group had recommended the three, who were among several other potential board directors, weeks ago.

The last several weeks have been a tumultuous period for the Y as multiple board members resigned and its executive leadership came under scrutiny.

Larry Barton, an attorney for the concerned members, publicly chided the board last week for not moving faster to seat new directors. The Y responded in a statement that the board was asking the YMCA of the USA to cross-check its rules for seating new board directors.

Ochs, Warrichaiet and Moore will join a board that has grown by six directors over the last month.

Earlier this year, the board reinstated three former directors who said they were removed in 2017 without due process by former CEO Tom Den Boer and a former board president.

Den Boer left the Y last week for undisclosed reasons. The board had placed him on administrative leave in January while it and an outside attorney launched an internal investigation of member concerns.

Members say they believe the board and its leadership operated outside the bylaws by dismissing directors and Y members after they asked questions or requested copies of records, including financial filings.

Murphy said Monday's meeting was the first his group has had with the board, and the meeting was held without attorneys present.

Jon Lange, a YMCA CEO from Oconomowoc who is providing interim leadership for the local Y, attended the meeting, Murphy said.

During its weeks-long internal investigation, the board hired an outside public relations firm to act as a communications buffer between the board and the public.

Brian Donnelly, who also belongs to the concerned members group, said the group was heartened by the board’s willingness to meet directly with members, appoint new board directors, and issue public statements without enlisting an outside lawyer and PR firm.

“For me, the big concern was we need local people to make local decisions,” Donnelly said. “If you want to build back trust, you have to do it with local people we know and trust—not some out-of-town PR firm.”

The joint statement said the board and members "agreed they should have come together sooner, and moving forward, both parties will communicate directly with open lines of communication, rather than through legal counsel.”