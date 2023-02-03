Chinese language teacher LiMing Khan demonstrates how to make filled dumplings with students from the Chinese Culture Club at Parker High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The classroom festivities are part of the observation of the Lunar New Year.
Chinese language teacher LiMing Khan demonstrates how to make filled dumplings with students from the Chinese Culture Club at Parker High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The classroom festivities are part of the observation of the Lunar New Year.
Kevin Gallagher writes out one of the most popular Chinese symbols of good luck during Lunar New Year. The symbol, often written in black or printed in gold, on a red background, has been placed throughout the school on classroom doors.
Joe Zou flips the dumplings in his pan during while attending the Chinese Culture Club at Parker High School on Friday, Feb. 3. The classroom festivities are part of the observation of the Lunar New Year.
One of the most popular Chinese symbols of good luck during Lunar New Year. The symbol, often written in black or printed in gold, on a red background, has been placed throughout the school on classroom doors.
JANESVILLE -- Janesville Parker High School senior Kevin Gallaghar was focusing Friday on painting the Chinese character Fu -- good luck – in black ink on a red sign.
Another group of Parker students, under the supervision of Chinese language teacher LiMing Khan, were folding dumplings and cooking those in oil on a portable stove.
The students, who belong to Parker’s Chinese Culture Cub, and two Chinese foreign exchange students, were getting ready to help usher in the Year of the Rabbit at a community celebration Saturday at the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville.
Khan and some of her students will be on hand at the library’s Lunar New Year event on Saturday, Feb. 4 to help teach about Chinese customs. The event is from 2-4 p.m. at the library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. It is free to attend.
Khan, who has been teaching Chinese language for 13 years and also teaches middle school Chinese language in Janesville, has partnered with the library for a few years now to put on an annual Lunar New Year community celebration.
The 15-day-long Lunar New Year holiday began on Jan. 22 and culminates on Sunday, Feb. 5, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit.
At Parker on Friday, Gallaghar said he has been studying Chinese for 10 years and has grown skilled at writing in Chinese. He said writing in ink with a paintbrush is hard; you have to hit the right ratio of water to ink and so the lines of the character are clear.
Rene Bue, the Hedberg Public Library’s programming and outreach coordinator, said it has been hosting a Lunar New Year celebration since 2010. This is the first time since 2020 that it has been back in-person.
Bue said free activities at the library on Saturday will include a performance by the lion dance group Zhong Yi Kung Fu association from Madison and a presentation of what the different colors, costumes and symbols mean.
A Chinese language teacher will be writing people's names and words in calligraphy. There will also be crafts and some traditional treats. Bue said children in attendance will receive a lucky red envelope, traditionally given from older people, that will have real Chinese money in it.
Bue said food will be more limited than in past years, as the event is still coming back from the pandemic. But she said there will be some candy and food like clementines because of their cultural significance.
Bue said attending a local cultural event is a great way for people to learn about what their neighbors celebrate.
“It’s fascinating to know that there are different cultural celebrations that happen within people’s homes right in our community,” she said.
Bue noted that this is one of two language and culture events in February that the library is teaming with the Janesville School District to put on.
A Mardi Gras celebration, being put on at the library in cooperation with the Janesville School District’s French National Honor Society, is Saturday, Feb.11, from 2-4 p.m. Activities will include crafts and trivia.
