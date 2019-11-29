JANESVILLE

The city will collect yard waste and bundled brush Monday through Friday, Dec. 2-6, on residents' regular trash collection days.

Grass clippings, leaves and garden debris must be in biodegradable paper bags or reusable containers for collection. Unsecured plastic bags are acceptable but not preferred, according to a city news release.

Yard waste must be placed on the curb near trash bins by 7 a.m. on scheduled collection days.

Bags and bundles cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. Brush bundles longer than 4 feet and or more than 1 foot in diameter will not be collected, according to the release.

Residents are reminded that burning yard waste is illegal within city limits.

For more information, call city services at 608-755-3110 or visit the solid waste management portal at ci.janesville.wi.us.