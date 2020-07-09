JANESVILLE
Wallace Peck was born during the Great Depression and lived a frugal life.
So it is no surprise that the Army veteran, who served in Korea, passed up a weeklong leave in Japan to have extra money to send home in November 1952.
Wallace gave the chance for fun and relaxation to another guy.
He had no idea the plane with servicemen aboard would crash into a fog-obscured mountain, killing all aboard.
Or that he would live with survivor’s guilt the rest of his life.
At age 86, Wallace said: “I never should have lived this long.”
The last time Janesville author and journalist Greg Peck heard his father tell the story, he learned new information. The information led Greg to a list of servicemen who died aboard the Fairchild C-119C.
“It shook me all over again that Dad made that decision,” Greg said. “I might never have been alive.”
Greg’s father died in 2017, but a story about him and the small decision with huge consequences will live on.
Greg has compiled a 170-page, self-published book, “Memories of Marshall,” which explores insights about family, community and himself.
The proud 1975 graduate of Marshall High School is a well-honed writer.
He retired in 2016 as The Gazette’s opinion page editor and worked at newspapers in Oconomowoc and Wisconsin Rapids.
The story about his father in Korea won the first-place Jade Ring award in nonfiction from the Wisconsin Writers Association in 2017, and he has received other writing awards.
Some of Greg’s high school classmates encouraged him to put together the book after he shared written stories about classmates who died too young.
His chapters focus on the Marshall area, but his themes are universal.
The sometimes-funny, sometimes-sad story of the village’s lone barber will take those of a certain age back to 1971, when locks were long.
The story about farm accidents, including one that killed a child, emphasizes how terrible the pain of one well-intended but bad decision.
The story about Greg’s favorite uncle, a farmer with a big heart, will remind many of the loved ones they lost to cancer.
The book is not a linear look at Greg’s life. Rather it is about everyday events, often with life-changing results.
“The theme that repeats over and over is that life is shorter than you imagine,” Greg said. “Your friends die off, maybe faster than you expect.”
One of his chapters talks about how he looks forward to class reunions, even dreams of them.
“Today, I appreciate my classmates…,” Greg said. “If you don’t take the opportunity to keep in touch, you miss out on a piece of quality in life.”
All profits from paperback sales will go to the Marshall Area Historical Society, “which has done great work preserving our community’s heritage,” Greg said.
He is a lifetime member of the society.
“I hope this book encourages people to support their local historical societies with donations or heirlooms or to volunteer their time,” he said.
Maturity has given Greg new perspective on Marshall.
“I didn’t appreciate growing up there,” he said. “I wanted what kids in bigger cities had or what kids on the farm had. Now, looking back, I learned that I appreciate those opportunities (of small-town life) so much more.”
These days, when he drives the 35 miles north from Janesville to Marshall, he looks forward to making new memories.
Many of the places of his youth are gone. But he is happy that the historic bandstand is still there, even if it is in a different location; that the American Legion, where his parents celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, is still open to vets; and that the village still has only one stoplight.
Greg never liked history in school.
A few years ago when he wrote his first book, “Death Beyond the Willows,” he realized that people’s stories breathe life into history.
But stories are fragile and fleeting.
“When I sold my first book, I signed it the same way every time: ‘Every life holds a library of stories,’” Greg said. “I think that is true. Once we are gone, if we have not documented those stories, they are gone forever.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.