BELOIT
History came to life Sunday as a special group of men and women were honored for their service during World War II before an audience of 500 people at the Eclipse Center in Beloit.
Sunday marked the 76th anniversary of the surrender of Japan in World War II, with VetsRoll hosting the Millennium of American History that brought together nearly two dozen World War II-era military veterans and women who joined the workforce at home, a group that came to be known collectively as “Rosie the Riveters.” Speakers read biographies of each veteran and riveter to illustrate their heroic acts and sacrifices. The honorees were all in their 90s, and some were older than 100.
Guest speakers included retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Borling, retired National Guard Brig. Gen. and Judge James P. Daley, Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars Cmdr. Cory Geisler, Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks, and Wisconsin American Legion District One Cmdr. Karl Stuvengen.
Anderson spoke of the World War II veterans as being part of the “greatest generation.”
“We will always owe them a debt of gratitude that will never be repaid,” Anderson said.
Anderson also highlighted the ways in which World War II veterans, powered by American ingenuity, brought forth some of the greatest technological advancements of the 20th century—from vehicle and airplane technology to advances in surgery and medicine.
“Each of us sitting here today has benefited from their service,” Anderson said.
Borling said it was important to find the next great generation, urging young people to be inspired by the veterans and their service.
“Impressive is the only word that comes to mind to describe these men and women,” Borling said. “You give us the impetus to find the next greatest generation.”
During his talk, Borling, a 33-year serviceman, told the audience of his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, where he was held for more than six years.
“The slope of the line for America has always been uphill, and we have to keep marching up that hill,” Borling added.
The event’s importance wasn’t lost on organizers who recognized that time was running out to honor veterans from one of the most pivotal moments in American history. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that by 2031, there will be fewer than 5,000 World War II veterans alive.
“We are here to celebrate the heroes of yesterday,” Hendricks said. “It’s an honor to stand here to show respect to the people that gave us the freedom to be where we are today.”
“They fought so an entire world would be free. That’s powerful,” Geisler said.
Listening to aging veterans was vital to preserving history, Stuvengen said.
“Their legacy matters. We owe everything to this generation, and I am very humbled to be in their presence,” he said.
In its 11-year history, VetsRoll has taken 2,185 veterans and riveters on a journey to historic sights in Washington, D.C., having given men and women from 37 states a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reconnect with their past.