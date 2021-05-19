EVANSVILLE
Resurfacing work will begin June 1 along Highway 59 south of Evansville, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The resurfacing work starts at Garrison Drive and continues to the Highway 213-Ahara Road intersection.
Highway 59 will be open to local traffic only. Through traffic will be detoured via highways 14, 92 and 104. The work is scheduled to be done by June 23. Details can be found online at projects.511wi.gov /wis59-evansville.
Starting in mid-June, workers will replace the Highway 213 bridge south of the Highway 59 work zone with a box culvert.
The section of Highway 213 between Ahara Road/Highway 59 and County M will be closed to all traffic during the bridge work. A signed detour will follow highways 11, 104 and 59.
Weather permitting, the bridge project is scheduled for completion in mid-September. Information on the bridge replacement project is located at projects.511wi .gov/wis213bridge.
The bridge and resurfacing project will cost $1.2 million, according to the Department of Transportation.
The project’s prime contractor is Payne and Dolan/Walbec Group of Waukesha.