JANESVILLE
Construction on the entrance to Janesville City Hall is expected to resume in May, two years after the project kicked off.
The city and general contractor Klobucar Construction have reached an agreement over a dispute about a waterproofing system Klobucar installed previously, said Mike Payne, city engineer.
The dispute held up the project for much of 2020 and left City Hall's front plaza covered by plywood and tarps for weeks. Other delays were caused by unexpected challenges and harsh weather in 2019.
The project was supposed to address holes in City Hall’s underground parking structure along with buckled sidewalk, exterior maintenance, accessibility and moisture issues in some offices.
Construction was expected to be completed in 2019. Now, the city is working with Klobucar to nail down a construction schedule that will allow the work to wrap up by the end of this year, Payne said.
Klobucar will remove and replace the faulty waterproofing system on its own dime, Payne said.
Testing of the waterproofing material indicated the system was not compliant with project specifications, he said.
"As a result, we mutually agreed it needed to be removed and replaced," Payne said.
Klobucar has agreed to complete the project to the specifications of the original contract signed in 2019. That means costs should remain the same for the city, Payne said.
He said the city has not made any payments to Klobucar since the end of 2019.
Payne did not know how changes in the cost of construction materials since 2019 might affect the project, but that will be up to Klobucar to figure out, he said.
The project will remain the same in scope, Payne said.
The city’s 2020 capital improvement plan says the City Hall plaza renovations include:
- Structural repairs of the underground parking structures.
- Removal of the upper plaza concrete deck.
- A waterproofing membrane.
- A new green roofing system over the first-floor parking structure.
- Sidewalk modifications.
- Uplighting in front of City Hall.
- Window replacement and glazing.
- Tuck-pointing and sealing of the brick exterior.
- Interior lobby modifications.
- Front door replacement.
The 2020 capital improvement plan lists the total cost as $2.89 million, a $240,000 increase from initial estimates.
The project’s overrun cost will be covered through the city’s 2020 debt issuance.
Last year, Payne said the overrun was mostly caused by interior leaking discovered after the project started and not because of project delays, which do not necessarily increase construction costs but do cost the city staff time and resources.