Contractors work on renovation of a building at 922 Milton Ave. that once housed Woodman’s Food Market between the 1920s and the mid-1950s. The workers this week unearthed an old Woodman’s sign on the building that had been covered for years, and was rediscovered this week as a crew renovating the building for a new owner removed an awning that had been built overtop sometime after the building changed hands.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

As contractor Brandon Rossey peeled away a decades-old awning and façade this week on a vacant storefront at 922 Milton Ave., the name of a grocer founded here a century ago revealed itself on the wall beneath—one letter at a time.

Woodman’s Food Market at 922 Milton Ave. early in the 20th century.
