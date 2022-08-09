JVG_220810_SIGN01.JPG
Workers use lifts to prepare to remove the original Woodman's Food Market sign from the front of the company's first store on Milton Avenue in Janesville on Tuesday. The sign was rediscovered during a renovation last week, years after Woodman's left its original location at 922 Milton Ave. and an owner covered the white-and-green lettered sign with an awning.

JANESVILLE

The nearly century-old Woodman’s Food Market sign recently discovered during removal of a façade on a Milton Avenue storefront has disappeared from sight. Again.

The Woodman's Food Market sign on the front of the company's first store on Milton Avenue in Janesville is ready for removal Tuesday.
A section of an old Woodman's Food Market sign is lowered from its position on the company's first grocery store in Janesville on Tuesday.
The first Woodman's store is stripped of a classic sign that was recently uncovered as new owners began renovation work on the building.
Plywood was placed over where a classic Woodman's Food Market sign was found recently on the company's first grocery store on Milton Avenue in Janesville.
