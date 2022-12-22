JANESVILLE—Backers of the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center got a big dose of holiday cheer Thursday.
City officials and private boosters of the two-sheet ice arena and convention center heard what they’ve been waiting for for months: that in a Congressional thumbs up, the project was granted $5 million in federal funding.
The award is a significant piece of the financial puzzle for the proposed $50 million project at the Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue, that is anticipated to needs nearly half its price tag covered by state and federal funding in order to proceed.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office announced the $5 million earmark, awarded Thursday through the Senate’s approval of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the federal government’s $1.7 trillion annual funding bill.
Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the award as one piece of $255 million in appropriations that her office said in a release Thursday that she has supported over the last year during the crafting of the appropriations bill.
The announcement came late in the day Thursday, during a local winter weather emergency and Janesville City Hall’s early closure for the Christmas weekend.
Several stakeholders who have been involved in fundraising $5.6 million in private donations that will also help move the project ahead, were not immediately available for comment Thursday evening.
The $5 million award comprises about 10% of the project’s total construction and development cost, and it’s one part of $24 million in federal and state funding that the city of Janesville and private stakeholders have spent months lobbying for, and that that some city officials have said is necessary for the Woodman’s Center go forward.
The funding comes through after the Janesville City Council last week earmarked a commitment of at least $17.3 million in borrowing for the city’s share of construction costs.
The $5 million Baldwin announced is in addition to a hoped-for $10 million the city and private stakeholders are seeking in state COVID relief funds that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authority over.
The city is also seeking a $5 million building grant through the state of Wisconsin and a $4 million Federal Economic Development Administration grant.
The city expects to learn if the project has won the federal economic development grant in February or March of 2023. Word on the larger blocs of state funding is expected sometime in the summer of 2023, according to a project funding timeline the city published earlier this month.
The city council has yet to officially sign off on its spending to build the Woodman’s Center. And so the project itself, which would be owned by the city and operated through the city, still needs final approval.
According to its timeline, the city hopes to have final designs for the project ready to bid out by May 2023.
