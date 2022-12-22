Woodman's Sports and Convention Center

The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center.

 Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center

JANESVILLE—Backers of the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center got a big dose of holiday cheer Thursday.

City officials and private boosters of the two-sheet ice arena and convention center heard what they’ve been waiting for for months: that in a Congressional thumbs up, the project was granted $5 million in federal funding.

