JANESVILLE — As the city of Janesville’s designs for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center coalesce over the next few months, a private booster group hopes to reach critical mass on its fundraising goals for the project.
The group, that’s now calling itself Friends of the Woodman’s Center, announced last week it had shifted gears in a private capital campaign it launched in 2021 to privately raise $9 million for the planned ice arena, sports center and convention hall at Uptown Janesville on Milton Avenue.
The group’s project director, Sabrina Bowerman, said it now has $6 million in hand, largely through major corporate commitments for naming rights at the facility. It hopes now to shift toward a more public-facing campaign to try to amass the final few million a steering committee of private backers had set out to raise.
In all, the Woodman’s Center project could have a total price tag of $50 million or more.
On Wednesday, Bowerman said Friends of the Woodman’s Center is laying plans for a final push to secure financial support from Janesville residents. That effort is aimed to roll out with public outreach events in April.
For now, Bowerman said the Friends of the Woodman’s Center — formerly identified as the Friends of the Indoor Sports & Convention Center — has launched “Together We Can,” a fundraising campaign seeking financial and philosophical from local corporate and nonprofit entities for the two-sheet ice arena and sports and convention flex space.
Bowerman, a Janesville native, said that since the private-side effort launched more than a year ago, she has met with more than 2,000 people at meet-and-greet events in Janesville that have ranged from local service groups, PTA clubs and nonprofits to outreach with residents whom Bowerman said have asked what they might do to help push.
A few local businesses, such as Woodman’s Market, have donated millions for naming rights. The private campaign’s focus over the next month, Bowerman said, is to pursue smaller-scale commitments from as many as 100 groups including nonprofits, small businesses and service clubs.
From April on, the city hopes to gather late-grassroots support from residents who might agree to donate their time to help spread the word about the project.
Already, some local nonprofits are throwing their support behind the project that Bowerman said would offer a public amenity for more than just hockey families.
For instance, she said, a group of adults with disabilities served by local nonprofit Kandu Industries with life-skills programming is helping the Friends of the Woodman’s Center put together donor packets for its capital campaign.
She said private stakeholders have been in conversation with Kandu over possible future partnerships if the Woodman’s Center is built. She said they envision potential employment opportunities and events at the center for some of Kandu’s clients.
She said the young adult clients at Kandu are excited, for instance, about having a local venue to host Special Olympics events.
“That in turn makes me proud about the work that we’re doing because I see what a true impact the Woodman’s Center could have for my hometown and for our community,” Bowerman said.
The shift in the group’s campaign for the Woodman’s Center comes as the city of Janesville moves deeper into the design process that the city council will vet later this spring en route to a likely vote early this summer on whether to launch construction.
Following the April 4 election, a newly-seated council will decide whether to pull the trigger on the project.
Meanwhile, Bowerman said, private backers hope to spur positive momentum for the proposed project. Bowerman said it already has garnered 28 official letters of support from the private sector for city grant funding requests.
Friends of the Woodman’s Center has also launched a website, woodmanscenter.com. It offers a conduit to donate or offer other support, and tips a hat to people who make their support for the project public.
