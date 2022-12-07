The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center will be the topic of a Rock County Citizen Civics Academy forum at 6 p.m. today.
The event is at the Italian House restaurant, 1603 E. Racine St., Janesville.
The Janesville City Council is expected to vote at its Dec. 12 meeting on a funding commitment the project, of $15 million or more.
The forum will dive into questions such as: Is this a worthwhile investment or another albatross on the backs of the taxpayers? Who may benefit, and how much “skin” do they have in the game? What have the experts had to say? What is the spin-off economic development value that the community might expect? Why now, as we recover from pandemic-induced record inflation, and chronic shortages of construction and other materials?
Host Rich Gruber will interview a panel consisting of Acting Janesville City Manager David Moore, Janesville City Council members Heather Miller, Paul Williams and Michael Jackson, County Board Supervisor Connie Winter, and WCLO Radio Host Tim Bremel to learn what data has driven the council to the point where they are expected to declare their intent to borrow $15 million or more for the project.
Seating is limited, so plan to arrive early. The forum will be taped for future broadcast and will start promptly at 6 p.m.
The Rock County Citizen Civics Academy is a program offered by Common Sense Reestablished, a non-partisan public affair, good-government organization committed to bringing prominent issues to the attention of the public through educational forums.
Recordings of previous forum are on YouTube at Rock County Civics Academy or JATV Media.
