JANESVILLE
Woodman’s Market Manager Larry Zimborski has seen crowds like the ones that have flooded the Janesville supermarket recently.
Floods, looming blizzards and Superbowl Sundays will pack the parking lot and create lines like those seen Friday at the east-side’s biggest 24-hour grocery store.
But he said Woodman's has never posted rationing notices on the doors.
On Friday, the store informed customers that they’d be limited to two paper products and four cases of bottled water per household per day until further notice.
“Eighteen years, and this is the first time I've seen a run on toilet paper,” Zimborski said.
Thursday and Friday, droves of shoppers headed for supermarkets in the wake of a state public health emergency prompted by the nationwide COVID-19 disease outbreak.
Zimborski and others pulled 12-hour shifts, trading off on the cash register and the shelves, to keep up with crowds that filled the Woodman's parking lot and store.
The store was working to manage inventory that, in some cases, is now under a nationwide allocation system implemented by suppliers.
Zimborski said Woodman’s has tried to spread out its supply of toilet paper among its own stores. Meanwhile, suppliers have put Woodman’s and other stores on notice that they’ll be able to ship a limited amount of toilet paper for the foreseeable future.
That prompted the store to place purchasing limits on bottled water and paper products such as toilet paper. The measures aimed to keep people from hoarding staples, Zimborski said.
Employees said it became obvious overnight Thursday that limits were necessary.
“When you’re seeing single customers coming up to the checkout with full carts of just bottled water, dozens of cases of water, you know it’s time to limit it,” said Sarah Bin, a customer service employee at Woodman’s.
A Gazette photographer observed one customer who had three carts full of groceries and other items—$750 worth—but most customers seemed to have typical cartloads of items that would make up a family's weekly shopping list.
A reporter observed one man with a cart containing five large packages of toilet paper—an amount that exceeded the new limits on paper products.
Woodman’s officials said a few of the Janesville-based chain’s stores closed overnight. Zimborski said the local Woodman’s stayed open all night between Thursday and Friday.
The lack of a lull in traffic for nearly 24 hours was disorienting for Zimborski. He picked up a few empty cardboard containers Friday and headed back up the freezer aisle as the shopping crush rolled on around him.
“You go as long as you can, but at some point everybody here has got to get a little bit of rest,” he said. “I’m not thinking about illness or getting sick right now. It’s not in my mind. You just want to keep from getting burned out.”