The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin's Women’s Fund is accepting grant proposals from Rock County charitable organizations.

Programs and projects eligible for consideration must support Rock County women and girls' health needs, including depression, anxiety, work and family stress, addiction and others. Both preventative and response programs are eligible.

The Women’s Fund will consider proposals between $500 and $1,000. Requests from individuals are not eligible.

Applications are available at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin website, cfsw.org.

Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15 on the website.

For more information, contact Cheryl Craig at 608-758-0883 or cheryl@cfsw.org or visit the website.

The Women’s Fund is part of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin and serves as a source of local support for women and girls in Rock County.