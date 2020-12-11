The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Friday released the name of a woman who died in a traffic crash earlier in the week.
Kristin S. Butler, 41, of Janesville died in a crash reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday on South Van Allen Road north of Maple Lane Road in the town of La Prairie.
Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary examination confirmed she died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to a department news release. The crash remains under investigation.
Authorities reported earlier that a woman was found in the driver’s seat after a single-vehicle crash in which the car hit a tree and caught fire. She was alone in the vehicle.