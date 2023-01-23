JANESVILLE — A Janesville woman remained in jail Monday on a $5,000 cash bond after police said she fired a 9mm handgun outside a house party and later shot the gun outside her own family member’s home.
A Rock County court commissioner on Monday set cash bail for Leonora Blakley, 31, Janesville, who authorities say recklessly firied a stolen handgun outside a residence in the 400 block of Pearl Street after she and a group of women were kicked out of a house “after-bar” party shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.
In the complaint, authorities said Blakely admitted to police in an interview that she was “highly intoxicated” when she was walking with someone else who she’d been with at the house party. As the person she was with got into Blakely’s vehicle, Blakely pulled a 9mm handgun out of her pocket that she was trying to sell for $300.
Blakely told police the gun has had problems with the bullet clip falling out, so she said she cocked the gun and fired it in the air three times to see whether it was in working order.
Blakely faces two counts of reckless endangerment, along with possession of a stolen gun after police said they found several matching shell casings outside the North Pearl Street residence and, later, outside Blakely’s family member’s apartment in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Both of those locations are in Janesville’s Look West neighborhood on the city’s west side.
A family member thought Blakely had showed up early Saturday morning and lit off fireworks outside the Harvard Drive apartment. That was after police said they responded to a call of shots being fired at North Pearl Street, and shortly afterward, several miles to the east and across town in the 1400 block of Canyon Drive, according to the complaint.
In both the reported Canyon Drive incident and the earlier North Pearl Street incident, police received reports that the shooting may have been linked to a person in a dark-colored SUV.
In the criminal complaint released Monday, police said they found a zippered bag with two handguns, including a 9mm Ruger semiautomatic, in a room her family member said Blakely sometimes stays in at the Harvard Drive apartment. Both the guns apparently had been stolen from Madison, police said.
A family member of Blakely’s claimed she thought Blakely had come in the apartment, grabbed a “firework” and went outside with it just prior to the family member hearing a loud banging sound.
Police said there was no apparent evidence of fireworks being lit off outside the apartment, but officers did find another bronze 9mm shell casing laying in the driveway.
Blakely is a convicted felon with a past record of drug arrests, according to court records, and she is not allowed to possess guns, police said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.