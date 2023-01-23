01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE — A Janesville woman remained in jail Monday on a $5,000 cash bond after police said she fired a 9mm handgun outside a house party and later shot the gun outside her own family member’s home.

A Rock County court commissioner on Monday set cash bail for Leonora Blakley, 31, Janesville, who authorities say recklessly firied a stolen handgun outside a residence in the 400 block of Pearl Street after she and a group of women were kicked out of a house “after-bar” party shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

