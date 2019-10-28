JANESVILLE

The Janesville Woman’s Club is asking residents to cast their votes for a historical preservation grant before the online ballot closes Tuesday night, Oct. 29.

Grant winners will receive $2 million from the National Historic Preservation Trust. The Janesville Woman’s Club needs votes to regain first place after being bumped to second Monday morning.

The club intends to use the grant to make repairs to its 100-year-old building should they win.

To cast a vote, go to voteyourmainstreet.org/Janesville.

For more information about the Janesville Woman’s Club, visit janesvillewomansclub.com.