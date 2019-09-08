JANESVILLE

The Janesville Woman's Club will be looking for the community's help this fall in securing grant money to help preserve its historic building.

Since 1928, the building at 102 S. Jackson St. has been home to the Janesville Woman's Club, American Association of University Women, Janesville Art League, Daughters of the American Revolution and MacDowell Music Club. It is one of 20 locations participating in a nationwide contest for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants.

It is the only location chosen in Wisconsin. Other cities with projects include Denver, Miami, Austin and Los Angeles.

Janesville is smaller than many other competing cities, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to win, said Ann Roe, president of the building’s nonprofit preservation foundation.

A town with 2,000 people won the contest last year, Roe said.

To win money, the Woman's Club must receive the most online votes of any participating organization between Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Details on the organization running the contest and how to vote are being kept secret until the contest kicks off, Roe said.

For now, the Woman's Club is working to get people excited for a three-day series of events that could determine how well the club does in the contest.

An open house Thursday, Oct. 3, will serve as a mini-challenge. Officials from the national organization overseeing the contest will attend and count how many people show up.

The project with the most attendees at its open house will win $50,000. That's $10,000 more than the club's annual operating budget, Roe said.

Events on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, will allow the community to see the building, including its gallery of art dating to the 1800s, and learn more about the needs the building has, Roe said.

An additional $150,000 will go to the project that procures the most votes.

The Woman's Club applied for the contest in spring because members believed the building's mission fits the contest's theme: 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment—Celebrating the Contribution of Women.

The building does not have a capital budget, so grant money can make a huge difference in its preservation, Roe said.

Money is needed for tuck pointing brick, basement sealing, kitchen updates, interior plastering, balustrade repairs, climate control and basement stairs, according to a fact sheet provided by Roe.