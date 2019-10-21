JANESVILLE

A local historic building in need of repairs still could win a share of $2 million in grants, but it needs more votes through Tuesday, Oct. 29, supporters say.

The Janesville Woman's Club building, 108 S. Jackson St., is one of 20 projects competing in the 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Street campaign—and the only one in Wisconsin.

The building was holding its own in first place until recently, when the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace in Savannah, Georgia, surged to second place. Low founded the Girl Scouts of the USA, an organization with a national platform.

"We need to hold strong to our first-place position," said Ann Tearman, treasurer and president-elect of the Foundation for the Preservation of 108 S. Jackson, an organization that represents the five clubs that use the Woman's Club building.

The building is more than 90 years old. Tearman said the grant money would be used for balustrade reconstruction, foundation work, tuckpointing, climate control in the art gallery and a replacement for the 40-year-old commercial dishwasher.

Online voting runs through Oct. 29 at voteyourmainstreet.org/janesville. Voters will be asked to submit their email addresses. They then get an email with a link that will take them to the site, Tearman said.

People can vote up to five times a day.