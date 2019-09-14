WALWORTH

At first glance, Kris Toledo thought the bleeding feline had been brawling.

But when she looked closer, Toledo realized the cat had a severe case of mites and had scratched his head raw trying to get rid of them.

Today, the shy tabby named Captain is mostly healed and up for adoption.

The lucky cat is one of hundreds helped annually because of Toledo’s desire to ease the suffering.

Toledo started a cat rescue almost four years ago near Walworth in Walworth County. Three months ago, she threw her whole heart and soul into the endless effort when she left her job as a nursing assistant in a maternity ward.

Toledo and her husband, Manuel, keep long hours because, as Toledo explains, “We just have good hearts.”

Toledo also realized the cats need advocates.

“There are so many cats out there who need help,” Toledo said, holding and gently scratching the ears of one of her older kitties. “It’s not just in Walworth County, but in every county in the United States.”

Toledo takes in stray, abandoned and unwanted animals, gets them medical help and adopts them into new homes.

Neutering and spaying

Toledo also tackles the kitten problem.

“I have a passion to control the cat population,” she said. “I see the suffering from all the kittens. I’m just trying to do my part.”

Toledo works with people to humanely trap, neuter and release feral cats. She offers her services to municipalities as well as individuals.

“The first two years, we paid for it out of our own pockets,” Toledo said. “My husband said we are going to go broke.”

They now have a co-pay system for neutering and spaying. But Toledo still is not paid for her time or gas.

If Toledo has a large number of cats, she takes them to Precision Veterinary on Madison’s west side to be spayed and neutered and to get vaccinations.

Last year, she trapped, neutered or spayed, and released 250 cats. This year, she is on track to do 300.

During the process, she attempts to educate people about the importance of spaying and neutering and the proper care and feeding of their animals.

Toledo works closely with Geneva Lakes Animal Hospital in Walworth.

“They discount services for me,” she said. “They almost never turn me away. I can’t say enough about them.”

Delavan Animal Clinic also helps.

“I don’t exist without a veterinarian who discounts services for me,” Toledo said.

Veterinarian Chris Welch of Geneva Lakes Animal Hospital said overpopulation is a real problem, not just in Walworth County, but in many places.

“I think people are becoming aware of the problem,” Welch said. “When you look at Lakeland Animal Shelter, it has a tremendous population of cats.”

He explained that one female cat can be responsible for up to 400 cats in her lifetime because the numbers increase exponentially with each successive litter.

“If she has a litter and all of them in a litter have babies, one unaltered female can really be responsible for a huge extended population,” Welch said. “The moral of the story is it will go a long way to have a cat spayed or neutered if it is outside your house.”

Male cats can breed at four months, while females usually breed at about six months. Toledo said they can have up to three litters a year with up to six kittens per litter.

“We at the hospital said we will gladly discount spays and neuters so Kris can get more pets altered,” Welch said.

A cat haven

The Toledos own a landscaping business at their 5-acre rural home.

On the site, five buildings are dedicated to the cats, including two large and two medium pole barns. Manuel has created spacious kitty condos, complete with soft beds, climbing furniture and heat.

The family’s foundation, Toledo Keeping the Faith Charity, helps fund the shelter and a handful of other efforts to benefit people and animals.

The Toledos absorb about 60 percent of the $40,000 it takes annually to feed, shelter, spay, neuter and get medical care for the cats. The remainder comes in donations and fees for adoptions.

Veterinarian Kelly Roy Welch worked with Toledo in the beginning to set standards at the rescue to maintain animal health.

Toledo is adamant about cleanliness.

She scoops out litter boxes five times a day and keeps the cat areas scrubbed. She also requires visitors to use hand sanitizer when entering her cat barns.

One small building offers isolation space, where animals are kept before being checked and cleared by a veterinarian. Toledo also has a climate-controlled building known as “The Cool Cat Shack,” where cats can recuperate from illness or surgery.

Mostly, Toledo’s work is as she calls it, “a solo operation.”

But she has a couple of friends who play with the cats and keep them company.

Mary Brandt of Williams Bay is one of them. She has cats of her own and enjoys spending time with animals.

“I’m here to socialize them,” Brandt said, “so they are friendly and like to be handled.”

She called Toledo “the kindest, most generous person I have ever met.”

“Her mission is to have as many cats spayed and neutered as she can and to stop the madness of overpopulation,” Brandt said.

Interestingly, Toledo never owned a cat until her son was grown and left the house because he was allergic to cats.

Sixteen years ago, the family moved to its current home. An abandoned mother showed up at the property with kittens. That was the start of Toledo’s passion to make a difference.

“Over the years, I wouldn’t be able to count the number of cats that were dumped here,” Toledo said. “I couldn’t ignore what was happening.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.