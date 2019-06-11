JANESVILLE

Melissa Wittwer has been appointed director of the Rock County Child Support Department, according to a Rock County Administrator’s Office news release.

Wittwer has been with the department since 2013 and serves as the interim child support director. She also has served as supervisor since 2015 and been responsible for interpreting and implementing federal regulations, managing client and partner relationships and developing office policies and procedures.

“Melissa’s understanding of the operating of our new office and the needs of our clients and staff will allow her to make an immediate positive impact in her new role,” Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said in the release.

As director of child support, Wittwer will manage more than 11,000 child support cases throughout the year. Her focus will be to ensure the court system has enough information to establish paternity and child support orders for each case.

The Rock County Board Public Safety and Justice Committee will consider confirming Wittwer’s appointment Monday, the staff committee Tuesday, June 25, and the county board Thursday, June 27, according to the release.