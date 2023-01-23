JANESVILLE -- Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday in the double murder trial of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El with several witnesses shedding more light on his relationship with one of the victims.
The trial continues Tuesday with the defense presenting its case.
Randle El is accused in the shooting deaths of Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27. They were found along Midvale Drive, in Janesville, barely alive with multiple gunshot wounds, in February 2020. Both women later died.
Several witnesses who were friends of Winchester’s testified that she told them she was “afraid” of Randle El. Witnesses also said Randle El told them that he thought Winchester and Brandon Tobias, another man Winchester was involved with, were stealing money and were “snitches."
Edward Brown was shown a Facebook post he wrote about Randle El. In the post, Brown said Randle El asked him to do work for him by selling drugs and finding out if Tobias and Wichester were stealing from him.
A friend of Winchester’s was shown text messages between her and Winchester. She recalled that Winchester sounded scared and panicked on the phone several nights before the shooting, saying that Randle El was “tweaking” and had grabbed her breast hard enough to leave bruises and that she sent photos of the incident.
Janesville Police Detective Steven Williams, the lead investigator on the case, was asked by both prosecutors and defense attorneys if he thought the investigation concluded too quickly and what the role of social media had in the case. Williams said he didn’t think the investigation was rushed and said just like with every tip and theory, social media can be unreliable.
Katrina Melichhar, a DNA analyst with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, said after testing evidence collected at the crime scene and from people involved she concluded that the DNA of both Winchester and McAdory were in McAdory’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say Randle El stole the vehicle the night of the killings and drove it to Illinois before running out of gas. But Melichhar said there was also evidence in the vehicle of DNA left by a man other than Randle El.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.