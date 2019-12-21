JANESVILLE

As a Wisconsin appeals court considers whether more than 234,000 should be removed from the state’s voter rolls—including 5,726 in Rock County—the Janesville League of Women Voters is encouraging voters to be prepared.

“There’s no reason that someone who is a US citizen should not be able to vote if they live in Wisconsin,” said Linda Reinhardt, president of the Janesville League of Women Voters.

She doesn’t want people turned away from the polls because they aren’t registered to vote at their current address and don’t have proper proof of residence.

The Wisconsin District 4 Court of Appeals is considering whether to remove 234,000 voters from the registered voters list over changes of voters’ addresses. The appeals court set a Monday deadline for parties to deliver more information.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said an estimated 5,726 letters were sent to Rock County residents, asking them to confirm or change their addresses to register to vote.

There were 2,414 notices sent to Janesville residents.

When residents move, they are required to reregister to vote at the new address.

The state in October sent letters to residents whose addresses were in question. The letters asked residents to either register at their new addresses or confirm they are still living at the original addresses.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said it would remove these voters from the rolls in 2021 if residents didn’t take action before then.

But after a lawsuit, Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy ruled Dec. 13 state statutes require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove those with addresses in question 30 days after notifying them that the state believed they had moved. He said the voters who failed to respond in that time should be purged.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has appealed the decision.

Reinhardt said the fact that most of these voters haven’t been confirmed as having moved should give them more than 30 days.

“What we’re concerned about most is the big rush to delete these people from the rolls when it hasn’t been confirmed that they all have moved,” she said.

The situation may seem more complicated than it is for voters with questions, Reinhardt said.

“If they (residents) are concerned, they can easily check their voter registration and make sure things are in order online,” she said.

If people are nervous about that process, they can still show up to the polls and register that way, too, she said.

Tollefson said Rock County is waiting to hear from the Wisconsin Elections Commission following the court of appeal’s decision before taking action regarding Rock County residents in question.

“We really need to get a decision from the court so we know what direction to go,” Tollefson said.

She said residents should double check to ensure they are registered to vote at the right address before they go to vote.

Voters removed from the rolls are still allowed to vote, but they must reregister before they do so. Residents can visit myvote .wi.gov, the clerk’s office or the polls on Election Day.

To reregister on Election Day, voters must provide proof of residence, which could be a driver’s license, utility bill, lease or other identifying documentation that shows a current address.