WILLIAMS BAY
When Albert Einstein made his first visit to the United States he had two must-see sites on his wish list: Niagara Falls and the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The German physicist came to the observatory on May 6, 1921. Later that year, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for physics.
The Yerkes Observatory houses the largest refractor telescope—The Great Refractor—used for astronomical research in the world.
And last Friday, after being closed for 3½ years, the 65,000-square-foot observatory reopened its doors to the public.
Walt Chadick is the director of programs and external affairs.
“We have a lot to show,” Chadick said of the renovation work at the observatory and surrounding campus since the nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation took over the stewardship of the grounds in May 2020 from the University of Chicago.
The university built the observatory in 1897, and its first director was George Ellery Hale. Hale grew up in Chicago and built his own telescope at the age of 14, which he used to study the stars from his back porch. Hale was a professor of astrophysics at Beloit College from 1891-93.
The funds needed to build the observatory were provided by Charles Tyson Yerkes who developed Chicago’s “L” train system that is elevated above the streets of the city. It boasts a long list of astrophysicists who used the facility to make breakthrough discoveries.
Gerard Kuiper first suggested the existence of a disk-shaped belt of comets orbiting the sun, which was verified in the 1990s and named “the Kuiper belt.”
Edwin Hubble, for whom the Hubble Space Telescope was named, did his graduate work there. Noted TV astronomer Carl Sagan also studied at Yerkes Observatory.
But over time, Yerkes Observatory became outdated.
“They no longer could sustain it,” Chadick said of the University of Chicago. “It became a burden.”
The university had proposed selling the land for conversion into a golf course or a resort, but that idea was met with stiff local resistance. Instead, the university handed over the stewardship of the grounds to the Yerkes Future Foundation.
The foundation has since hired renowned astronomer Dr. Amanda Bauer as deputy director and head of science and education. She leads its astronomy and education missions.
The foundation has spent the past 3½ years making improvements to the grounds and has begun renovating the 125-year-old building. It has collected $13.1 million in private donations for the $25 million restoration project.
“The donations have been from $5 to a couple of million dollars,” Chadick said. “It’s a great start.”
Repairs include drying parts of the observatory. Some of the mortar is soaked and will require 28 months to dry, Chadick said. That process is about 30% complete.
Visitors must purchase tickets to park in the observatory lot Thursday through Monday, but people are free to stroll the grounds if they walk in from offsite lots from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on those days. The observatory is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The public can also walk the grounds of the campus, which features gardens and a variety of trees on the shoreline of Geneva Lake.
“A 14-year-old can get as much excitement out of this as an 84-year-old,” Chadick said.