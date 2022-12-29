MILTON—When Jason Hrobsky was on his way home to Milton from work on Wednesday, he couldn’t foresee a coming rough experience with a big bird.
Hrobsky was traveling south on North Milton Road and was about to turn on John Paul Road between Milton and Fort Atkinson when he saw an object in the road. He stopped about 10 feet from it, which he soon found out was a rough-legged hawk.
Rough-legged hawks are raptors found in Arctic environments in Europe, Asia and sometimes the uppermost parts of North America, where they feed on small rodents. They migrate into southern Canada and the northern U.S. between November and April. The name “rough-legged” comes from their lower legs being feathered, which is an adaptation to the cold, Arctic air.
When he saw it up close, Hrobsky honked his car horn a few times. The bird tried to fly away, but didn’t go far.
Hrobsky noticed it was struggling and waited for it to leave the road before he left. When he got home, he called the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to report it being injured in the roadway.
After leaving a voicemail, he got a call back with instructions to contact the Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center. Dianne Moller, Hoo’s Woods executive director, gave instructions on how to secure the bird and bring it to her.
After some convincing from his 12-year-old daughter Addison, Hrobsky went back with her to find the hawk.
“I felt bad about it. I don’t care if it is a wild animal. Even if it is a wild animal it doesn’t deserve to be treated like that,” Addison said.
They took a blanket and a box big enough to fit the bird. Moller told them to have two people work together to secure the bird. One person would distract the hawk, and the other would throw the blanket over it and secure it in the box.
Hrobsky spotted the hawk in a field about 250-300 yards away from where he first saw it.
“I could tell it was distressed; it wouldn’t fly. It would go 3-4 feet and go a distance of 5-6 feet and it would fall down,” Hrobsky said.
Hrobsky said securing the bird turned out to be easier said than done. When Addison tried to get its attention, the hawk just kept watching Hrobsky.
“I was thinking, ‘he won’t take his eyes off me. He won’t let me get close,’” Hrobsky said.
As he tried to overcome his nerves, Hrobsky inched closer. He got as close as two feet and then was able to threw the blanket over the bird. He missed the first time but got the blanket over it on the second try.
“It fell backwards to use its talons to catch the blanket, but once the blanket fell it gave up,” Hrobsky said.
Hrobsky said the instructions were to keep the blanket over the bird’s head and it would relax. But there was a catch—what he didn’t have.
“She (Addison) had flashlights for me and I just walked with it with the blanket, but I didn’t have any gloves on,” Hrobsky said.
Addison opened a car door and they got the bird in the box and in the car without getting hurt.
“When I was trying to convince him, he was very ‘not excited’ about it. I am surprised I was able to convince him to catch a hawk with his bare hands,” Addison said.
They thought they’d only be out to help for about 10-15 minutes, but the venture took much longer than either anticipated.
“We were out for about 45 minutes. I was in just a long-sleeve shirt and leggings. I was freezing. I didn’t have boots; I just had shoes,” Addison said.
The Hrobskys met Moller on Chicago Street in front of Kwik Trip to hand the bird off, which ended up being a 10-minute drive.
The Hrobskys were concerned for their safety if the hawk got loose. The bird moved once in the car, Hrobsky said, but it did not get loose. They were also concerned that the bird might not survive.
Moller wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that she suspected the hawk suffered from some sort of “impact injury” and “will need further diagnostics.” She wrote that it receive rest, fluids and medication at the center
“A big thank you to Addison for her persistence and compassion, and to her dad (for) good parenting,” Moller wrote.
Moller referred to Addison as a “kiddo hero” in the Facebook post.
Hrobsky told The Gazette Thursday that he had never seen a hawk like that and he was “still kind of awestruck by it.”