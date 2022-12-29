Rough-legged hawk

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center Executive Director Dianne Moller handles a rough-legged hawk rescued by Jason Hrobsky and his daughter, Addison, both of Milton. Hrobsky found it while driving home from work Wednesday north of Milton.

 ADDISON HROBSKY

MILTON—When Jason Hrobsky was on his way home to Milton from work on Wednesday, he couldn’t foresee a coming rough experience with a big bird.

Hrobsky was traveling south on North Milton Road and was about to turn on John Paul Road between Milton and Fort Atkinson when he saw an object in the road. He stopped about 10 feet from it, which he soon found out was a rough-legged hawk.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you