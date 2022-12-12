WHITEWATER -- The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will host more than 1,800 athletes as the site of Special Olympics Wisconsin's 2023 State Summer Games.
It marks the first time in 40 years that the games will not be held at UW-Stevens Point.
The 2023 State Summer Games will be June 8-10 at UW-Whitewater with athletes competing in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and corn hole.
The event is an extension of UW-Whitewater's mission to serve athletes of different abilities, officials there said Monday when the announcement was made.
“We have been serving students with varying abilities since 1970. This fits in with our goals,” said Morgan Anderson, UW-Whitewater's camps and conferences director, said Monday.
Anderson said details are still in planning, but there will be an opening ceremony on Thursday, June 8 and the games will begin the next day. There will also be an evening dance on June 8.
According to a press release issued Monday by the university, athletes will stay in UW-Whitewater residence halls and eat meals on campus.
In the press release, Special Olympics Wisconsin President and CEO Chad Hershner said the university will provide “an awesome experience.”
“We look forward to working with UW-Whitewater to create an incredible Games and long-lasting memories for all those involved,” Hershner said.
UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth said he and others at the university feel honored to be the host site.
“Hosting the games takes on a deeper meaning for UW-Whitewater, as we are a university with a core mission to help students of diverse abilities find success both academically and athletically,” Chenoweth said. “We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes.”
According to Special Olympics Wisconsin's website, www.specialolympicswisconsin.org, the organization held its first state track meet in West Allis in 1969 with 200 athletes. Three years later, in 1972, it incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization.
Today, Special Olympics Wisconsin "is the largest sports program in Wisconsin for individuals with intellectual disabilities," and is affiliated with Special Olympics Inc., "the world’s largest provider of fitness training, education and athletic competition — coupled with social, life and leadership skill development opportunities — for children and adults with intellectual disabilities," according to the website.
Worldwide, there are currently more than 4.4 million athletes in 170 countries involved in Special Olympics, the state organization's website noted.
The university will need volunteers for the June event. For more information on volunteering email volunteer@specialolympicswisconsin.org.
