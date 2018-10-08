State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, announced an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in a news release Monday.
Rob Richard, the bureau's senior director of government relations, lauded Loudenbeck's support of agriculture and agri-business in the release, saying she has "authored and supported legislation supported by Wisconsin farmers."
In her statement, Loudenbeck said farmers stand by "conservation, tax policy and protecting the legacy of the family farm."
"Rock and Walworth counties have a long tradition of agriculture as an economic driver," she said. "Crop yields in the 31st Assembly District are among the best in Wisconsin."
Loudenbeck faces Brittany Keyes, a Beloit Democrat, in the Nov. 6 election.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse