Only 24 hours after sculptors dropped their tools, it was nearly impossible for visitors to discern the designs of snow sculptures at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
Near-record high temperatures Sunday caused the snow sculptures to meet early demises. By 1:30 p.m. on the last day of Winterfest, most of the sculptures had decayed into tall blobs.
Winterfest features the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Visit Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett said this year’s sculptures were bigger and better than ever before the sun and warmth reeked havoc.
But Sunday visitors still got a show, Klett said. She saw many people watch in amazement as the sculptures dripped, toppled and crumbled.
Attendance at the weekend event was anything but crumbling. At least 50,000—likely closer to 60,000—people are estimated to have flocked to Lake Geneva for the festival, Klett said.
That number is unprecedented, Klett said. Favorable weather and new offerings helped bring in the crowds.
Sunday’s high temperature reached 46 degrees. The last time temperatures creeped that high on Feb. 2 was in 1992, according to Gazette weather records dating to 1948.
The highest Feb. 2 temperature recorded by The Gazette is 49 degrees in 1987.
Rochelle Hodel of Milwaukee said the warm weather prompted her spontaneous decision to drive to Lake Geneva to see the sculptures and visit family.
Hodel could remember only one other time in her life that the weather was so warm on Feb. 2.
She remembers that day because Feb. 2 is her mother’s birthday, and one year her family grilled her mother’s birthday dinner outside.
Winterfest visitors bundled up for the warm February day as a sharp, cold wind blew off Geneva Bay.
Temperatures will remain higher than usual Monday with an expected high of 40 degrees, said J.J. Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
After Monday, temperatures will return to a more seasonable 20 to 30 degrees, Wood said.
There is a chance for freezing drizzle Monday night, but the week otherwise should be quiet, Wood said.
Jimmy the Groundhog, Sun Prairie’s version of the famous Punxsutawney Phil, predicted Sunday another six weeks of winter.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center also predicts more winter to come, Wood said.
Predictions show a slightly increased chance for below-average temperatures and above-normal precipitation in February, March and April, Wood said.
Punxsutawney Phil gave an opposing prediction, declaring an early spring Sunday morning.
Wood said climate center predictions are likely to change, meaning it could be any groundhog’s game this winter.