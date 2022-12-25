01STOCK_ICE

JANESVILLE -- As Rock County headed into the Christmas weekend, law enforcement officials took stock Saturday of the travel effects of a passing dayslong winter storm.

“We had a couple dozen traffic accidents in Rock County between Thursday and Friday,” Rock County Communications Center supervisor Derek Ninmer said Saturday. “We also had a couple dozen runoffs, where people got stuck or needed to be pulled out without causing enough damage to be considered a traffic accident.”

