JANESVILLE -- As Rock County headed into the Christmas weekend, law enforcement officials took stock Saturday of the travel effects of a passing dayslong winter storm.
“We had a couple dozen traffic accidents in Rock County between Thursday and Friday,” Rock County Communications Center supervisor Derek Ninmer said Saturday. “We also had a couple dozen runoffs, where people got stuck or needed to be pulled out without causing enough damage to be considered a traffic accident.”
On Thursday, The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that extended into the weekend, with up to 4 inches of snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures forecast. The local wind chill low point was hit minus-38 at 6:45 a.m. Friday.
“If you are out on those roads, please take it easy. Plan ahead with extra blankets, coats, and other warm weather gear,” Sgt. Ryan Flanagan urged on the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page on Friday. “Getting stuck in a snowbank could be a real problem very quickly today.”
As the weekend progressed, cold weather lingered. A wind chill advisory, warning of feels-like temperatures in the double digits below zero, ended Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Keeping people warm
Nonprofit organizations and homeless shelters worked throughout the weekend to help people in need stay warm.
Mark Archambault, executive director and pastor at The Overflowing Cup homeless shelter in Beloit, said its staff members “have been driving people nonstop to local warming shelters and to get food.”
Warming shelters in Rock County include Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville; the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville; the Beloit Public Library; and Stateline Works of Mercy in Beloit.
For a meal, the homeless typically need to make a trip to other locations.
“Some places like Stateline Works of Mercy have snacks, but not all warming centers have food or enough food for people who need it,” Archambault said. “Someone can’t stay 12 hours at a place without eating.”
“Right now, there is (no other transportation option) in place to help the homeless population get around in these conditions,” Archambault said.
Cold weather is expected to continue for the next couple of days, but the high temperature could reach above freezing Wednesday and approach 50 degrees Thursday, according to National Weather Service projections.
