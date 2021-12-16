High winds swept through the Stateline Area on Wednesday night. Pictured here are downed trees across the roadway of Chapman Avenue in Beloit on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported following the storms.
An unseasonable storm that whisked through the Stateline overnight Wednesday packed winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour and knocked out power to nearly 3,000 people in Rock County, officials said.
High winds caused power outages for approximately 2,800 Alliant Energy customers in Rock County, according to Alliant Energy External Communications Manager Cindy Tomlinson. She noted that almost all outages were restored as of Thursday afternoon.
“There are a few customers, less than five, that are still without service,” Tomlinson said. “We anticipate power will be restored to nearly all by the end of day Friday.”
Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Services Capt. Mark Thompson said deputies responded to “over 60” reports of trees down blocking roads and trees striking power lines. He said the county had no reports of structural damage from the wind storm, and authorities reported no injuries from the storm.
The worst of the storm nicked the far southwest corner of the county, Rock County's Highway Department Supervisor Duane Jorgenson said. His highway department cleanup crews mainly focused on the Avon Bottoms area in the town of Avon, where there were multiple trees fell on to road overnight.
Blowdowns were spread throughout the county, with seemingly fewer issues in the northern part of Rock County.
Wind readings at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport showed the highest wind speed recorded on Wednesday was 47 miles per hour compared to 70 mph gusts in Platteville, weather data shows.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the department did not respond to “anything really significant,” according to spokesperson Katie Zimmerman.
“There were a lot of trees and wires down throughout the county. Deputies responded accordingly,” she said.
In Rockford, wind gusts of 59 mph were reported with sustained winds of 39 mph, according to data at the Chicago Rockford International Airport reporting station.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.