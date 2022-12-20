JANESVILLE — Whether a pre-holiday winter squall ultimately delivers up to a foot or just a few inches of snow Thursday and Friday, anyone venturing outside either day will want to pull their Santa Claus hats low.
Forecasts continue to shift for a 48-hour-long severe winter weather pattern that’s expected to blanket the Midwest with snow and polar air in the run-up to the holiday weekend.
One prediction that’s holding steady is that 50-mile-per-hour winds Thursday and Friday could whip falling snow into blizzard-like conditions and drive wind chill temperatures to dangerous lows of minus-35 or colder.
Past holiday snowstorms
It may be, however, that Janesville is due for some snow. So far in December, the two most significant snowfalls in Rock County have amounted to a modest 4 inches total.
As Decembers go, that’s on the low end for Janesville. The last month of the year historically sees 4-8 inches of snowfall, according to Gazette and city of Janesville weather data going back to the late 1940s.
The storm known as the Chicago Blizzard of 1979 dumped 19 inches in Janesville in January over a weeklong span. But the bulk of that storm happened mid-month in January, well after the holidays.
Weather data The Gazette has compiled over many years shows the biggest recorded holiday snowstorm in recent decades occurred in mid-December of 1987. Anyone out on a holiday gift hunt for that year’s most popular Christmas toy—the soft rubber Koosh ball—would have tangled with a foot of snow that fell in a single day on Dec. 15, 1987.
Another holiday storm that socked Rock County was the New Year’s Day storm of 1999. It rang out the prior millennium’s final year with 12.5 inches of snowfall between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.
Storm preparation
Sgt. Clint Rowley, who supervises the Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s afternoon and evening shift patrol, expects his deputies to be in the thick of worsening weather around dusk Thursday, when forecasts show a massive cold front will sweep south and kick the snowfall and wind here into high gear.
Rowley said the sheriff’s office plans to up its staff by a third that night to handle road patrols Thursday into Friday.
The 16-year veteran patrolman said the sheriff’s office expects a significant volume of holiday travel Thursday into Friday even as conditions are expected to deteriorate with snow, wind and cold.
Under such conditions, the sheriff’s office typically sees bridge decks ice over and some portions of county roads quickly drift shut in open, flat areas. Rowley said slide-offs are common in such weather, as are stranded vehicles mired on rural roads covered by deep, windblown snow.
He said the sheriff’s office assumes deputies will move from “call-to-call” helping rescue stranded travelers with four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles.
Rowley’s best advice for anybody on the roads Thursday into Friday: “If you do go out and travel, have a full tank of gas.”
That, he said, is so that people can leave their vehicles running as they wait for help to arrive.
Urban areas
In more urban stretches of the county, such as inside Janesville city limits, people heading out for last-minute shopping or holiday parties on Thursday should expect to see all 40 of the city’s snow removal crews mobilized.
Maggie Darr, the head of Janesville’s public works operations division, said if the minimum prediction for snowfall—4 inches—holds up, the city is likely to declare a snow emergency. Darr said crews would first focus on keeping main roads cleared, and then tackle the bulk of side streets in the city’s 15-route system, likely on Friday as the snow lets up.
Darr joked that she might pack a sleeping bag for the long haul at the city’s DPW garage on the north end. She said the city is readying for “all-hands-on-deck,” even though some models as of Tuesday afternoon were showing 4 inches to 6 inches. A city snow emergency, which mobilizes plowing citywide, is triggered when more than 3 inches of snowfall is forecast.
The city’s snow removal crews’ job includes clearing public parking lots and some pedestrian areas downtown.
Warmup ahead
Darr doesn’t like to dabble in long-range weather forecasts, but she pointed out that despite temperatures plummeting into the single digits by Friday, a warmup into the 40s is predicted next week.
“You know, that seems nice, but then that kind of creates an issue,” Darr said. “Then you can get the road refreezing.”