EDGERTON -- Fire destroyed a town of Albion home and garage on Saturday.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering said in a release that the blaze at 435 Albion Road was reported about 6 a.m.
A passing motorist noticed the blaze and pulled into the driveway and honked their horn, the release said. The homeowner was out of town, but a person inside woke up and was able to safely exit. He brought a dog out with him, but it ran back in and perished.
No other injuries were reported.
By the time firefighters arrived, wind had already blown the blaze to an adjacent garage and ignited it, Pickering said. It was also lost, along with two vehicles. Two other garages on the property were threatened but were not in the end impacted.
Pickering said the fire is is believed to have started on or next to a deck, and likely burned for some time before being noticed. The cause remains under investigation, but is not believed suspicious.
The Red Cross was on the scene.
Due to the rural location, mutual aid was needed for water and additional firefighters. Aid came from Janesville, Milton, Evansville, Footville, Fort Atkinson, Brooklyn, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and McFarland.
