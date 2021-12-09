You might have to get your white Christmas from watching movies this year, as December is shaping up to be an abnormally warm month.
With a scattered dusting Tuesday, Janesville has received only 0.3 inches of snow since Nov. 13, which is typically the first day of measurable snow. This time last year, 1.4 inches fell on Nov. 23 alone with just more than a foot of snow for the month of December.
Rain and snow are in this weekend’s forecast, with wet conditions today. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees is expected. Things will get even warmer deeper into next week.
After an historical drought that left rain deficits rivaling major droughts in 1988 and 2012, meteorologists expect the precipitation in the near future to preclude a “winter wonderland” in the Janesville area.
The unseasonable weather is not posing a problem for everyone, however, as many local snow removal companies also provide fall landscaping services, which are still in demand as yards remain bare.
Chris Conner, owner of Cutting Edge of Wisconsin Landscaping in Janesville, said his clients are contracted annually, so the extended fall weather has saved him money.
“I’m not paying for (snow-removal-related) labor, fuel and damages, so we’ve had time to do more fall cleanups,” he said.
Connor said the area will inevitably get pounded by snowstorms, and then he and his employees still have their hands full.
“We have a little extra time to make some ‘fall money,’” he said of the extended autumn workload.
So the question remains: Is Janesville going to get a shite Christmas?
Well, according to Ben Miller of the National Weather Service, it is still too early to tell. The NWS observation program leader said he is tracking the weather patterns bringing the all-time-record-setting high temperatures and trace amounts of snow.
So be prepared to break out the rain boots over the next couple days. You can keep the snow gear in storage for another week or so. Next Wednesday and Thursday it could be breezy with a high temp in the mid 60s.
