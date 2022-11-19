JANESVILLE -- About 30 volunteers turned out on a cold morning Saturday, working alongside ECHO of Janesville staff to give out Thanksgiving meals to  local families. 

ECHO staff and volunteers brought pre-made and packaged meals out to each car in a grocery cart for those who came up pick up a holiday meal.  ECHO -- Everyone Cooperating to Help Others -- staff and volunteers also on Saturday delivered food to the homes of families who lacked transportation. 

