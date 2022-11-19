JANESVILLE -- About 30 volunteers turned out on a cold morning Saturday, working alongside ECHO of Janesville staff to give out Thanksgiving meals to local families.
ECHO staff and volunteers brought pre-made and packaged meals out to each car in a grocery cart for those who came up pick up a holiday meal. ECHO -- Everyone Cooperating to Help Others -- staff and volunteers also on Saturday delivered food to the homes of families who lacked transportation.
“It seems to be working out very well,” said Jessica Locher, executive director of ECHO. “We give them a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pumpkin pie, butter, the whole traditional meal. They get a basket that would feed a family of 6."
ECHO has been giving out Thanksgiving baskets for close to 30 years and previously held its annual event at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave. in Janesville. This year it changed the location to its headquarters, 65 S. High St. in Janesville.
“It takes a lot of manpower, the week after, to bring things over and then bring it all back,” Locher said. “We decided to try to do it here. Let's make it more fiscally responsible with our donated dollars for this program.”
Many volunteers have come to the event for many years including Dave Wickersham who said he’s been volunteering for over 20 years.
Wickersham was in charge of placing the correct turkey in the cart for pick-up. “You go to help people,” he said, in response to why he comes out each year.
Felicia Astin and Sherri Forrest are co-workers at Advia Credit Union. Forrest, whose has volunteered for a few years now, asked Astin if she’d like to join her.
“I like to volunteer here and at the food pantry,” Forrest said. “Any ECHO event I can volunteer with.”
ECHO employee Ana Boden said last year’s event at the fairgrounds was different because staff and volunteers got there early to prepare all the food. She said having everything pre-made was definitely easier.
“You don’t need to have as many people, it makes the coordination easy and it's fast to get everything going. Our main concern was not to see all the cars coming at the same time," Boden said.
ECHO employee Sydney McDonald said the non-profit has been busy with other services like emergency lodging and rent assistance because it's seeing significant demand for that right now.
“We wanted to try and coordinate our Thanksgiving basket giveaway more, so it was maybe less time consuming so we could focus on those services for other people," McDonald said.
The organization ordered enough food for over 600 families. Any leftovers will go toward its Christmas Day dinner and holiday programming.
