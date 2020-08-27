JANESVILLE
If you’re expecting to know who won the presidential race on election night, rethink that.
Results of congressional and other races in Wisconsin also might be unknown after polls close Nov. 3, in part because of a problem in Janesville and other cities.
The problem is an unprecedented number of absentee ballots, which voters are expected to use in droves to avoid possible coronavirus infection at the polls.
Wisconsin has already held two elections during the pandemic, but the numbers of absentee ballots to be counted Nov. 3 likely will be much greater, said Dave Godek, Janesville city clerk.
The law requires absentee ballots to be processed on Election Day, and doing so takes longer than it does when voters cast their ballots at the polls. That’s because two poll workers must verify the ballots were correctly filled out before the ballots are fed into vote-tabulating machines.
Godek figures that with the tabulators available to him, and a projected 25,000 absentee ballots, it could take 35 hours to count them all. That means no immediate results.
Godek and the rest of the local clerks got their results done on election nights in April and August, but numbers of voters were much lower then.
A high-speed ballot tabulator would solve the problem.
Rock County is on a waiting list with a tabulator manufacturer—it’s not clear how high on the list—at a time when clerks around the country are also ordering the machines.
The cost is around $62,000. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said federal pandemic Roads to Recovery aid would pay for it.
If Tollefson can obtain the high-speed machine for Janesville, Janesville would loan its slower machines to Beloit, which would speed up Beloit’s process, she said.
It takes about eight seconds for the slower machines to process a ballot, Tollefson said. A high-speed machine can do 72 per minute.
If the high-speed counter does not arrive by Nov. 3, it’s possible that towns that finish their counting early Nov. 3 could loan their machines to bigger municipalities, Tollefson said.
No matter what happens, it could be difficult night. Tollefson said she wants officials to take their time and get it right.
“We’re just going to have a lot of very tired (poll workers on election night),” Tollefson said. “The more tired you get, the more mistakes you make, so exhaustion is part of our concern.”
Wisconsin likely will be key to any presidential win, but other important states—New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania—are predicting their results likely will be delayed, as well, some of them by weeks, said UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden.
Burden said New York took a month to report results for its primary earlier this year.
“Wisconsin may be one of the speedier swing states, actually,” he said.
Burden advised people to wait patiently for election officials to do their work. Accuracy in an election, he said, is better than speed.
“Maybe the pandemic has taught us to be more patient,” Burden said. “We’re waiting for vaccines. We’re waiting for schools to open. We’re going to need to wait for the election to be counted accurately and fully. …
“There’s a temptation on election night when results are unfinished or unclear, for people to jump to conclusions, about there being fraud, about something being wrong. I can see why that’s tempting, but it’s a real mistake, and it can jeopardize the process,” he said.
When something goes wrong in an election, “it’s usually just incompetence or a mistake,” Burden said. He noted some Democrats still think the Waukesha County clerk did something to shift the state Supreme Court race to conservative David Prosser in 2011, but a data-entry error was responsible for mis-reporting of early results, and Prosser’s narrow victory was confirmed in a recount.
Burden said many voters in November will be new voters or those who vote infrequently, so it’s hard to tell whether they will choose absentee voting as overwhelmingly as the much smaller numbers of voters did in the April and August elections.
Another uncertainty involves three federal lawsuits that could affect how ballots are counted, Burden said.
Susan Johnson, a professor of political science at UW-Whitewater, said President Donald Trump and others have suggested mail-in ballots could be faked, and that could give rise to conspiracy theories on an election night with no result.
But Johnson sees little evidence that has taken place, or that it could.
“Wisconsin has a very restrictive system of absentee balloting,” Johnson said. “It requires you still have proof of ID, that you have a witness sign your ballot packet before you mail it in. So that should give people in Wisconsin more confidence in getting absentee ballots and mailing them back in, and I think that’s important.”