WHITEWATER
The city of Whitewater plans to survey residents about living and working in the city as part of a marketing campaign.
Funded by a $48,000 federal Rural Business Development Grant, the survey will support a campaign to help the city promote itself to visitors, businesses and prospective residents.
“We hope this survey will give us some insight about what our citizens want and need from their community,” Kristin Mickelson, the city's public relations and communications manager, said in a news release.
“It’s important that all parts of our community have a voice in shaping not only the future of our community, but the ways in which the community is marketed to visitors, students, those who work in the area and future residents,” Lisa Dawsey, president of Downtown Whitewater Inc., said in the release.
A survey link will be available for residents in late October.
For more information about the survey, contact UW Extension community development educator Steven Chmielewski at 262-548-7781 or steven.chmielewski@wisc.edu.