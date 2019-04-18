01STOCK_WHITEWATER

Damaging local landmarks in Whitewater will soon lead to steeper fines.

The city announced Thursday that starting Wednesday, May 1, damaging a landmark or a landmark site will lead to a fine of $700 to $1,000.

If someone causes damage to a landmark or a site for a second time in a year, the city will subject them to a $900 to $1,100 fine, according to a city news release.

City ordinances now call for fines of $450 to $700 for a first offense and $650 to $900 for a second offense within a year.

Also included in the new policy is that theft or petty theft from a landmark or landmark site is subject to a fine of $300 to $600 for a first offense, $350 to $700 for a second and $400 to $800 for a third.

Failure to pay those fines could lead to a maximum of six months in county jail.

Questions can go to Neighborhood Services Director Chris Munz-Pritchard at 262-473-0143 or CMunz-Pritchard@whitewater-wi.gov.

More information on local landmarks is available on the city’s website.

