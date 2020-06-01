WHITEWATER
The city of Whitewater will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
The meeting will give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, including resources for business and an update from UW-Whitewater, according to a news release. A question-and-answer period will be provided.
Residents must register to attend the meeting, according to the release.
A link to the virtual meeting is available at whitewater-wi.gov/civicalerts under the "Virtual Town Hall Meeting" news item.
A confirmation email will be sent with instructions on joining the meeting using a computer, smartphone or telephone, according to the release.