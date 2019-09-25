WHITEWATER

State legislators and Department of Transportation officials will attend a public meeting Monday in Whitewater to discuss a Highway 12 intersection that was the site of two serious accidents in August.

City officials invite the public to attend the meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. in the municipal building’s community room, 312 W. Whitewater St., to talk about the Highway 12 and County N/Walworth Avenue intersection, according to a news release.

Officials will meet for a half-hour to review “technical details” before opening the meeting to the public at 5 p.m., the release states.

The lawmakers who plan to attend are Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton; Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville; and Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange.

Officials met in Madison on Aug. 20, and since then, the DOT has added flashing yellow lights to ease confusion for left-turning drivers, according to the release. Monday’s meeting is expected to review how this has been working and other safety measures that could be added.

A week after two girls died, another crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater sends two to hospital Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater that occurred about a week after a different crash near the same intersection killed two young girls.

The state originally planned to add traffic lights in June 2020, but the project was moved up at the urging of community members.

While the area has worried residents for some time, the two serious accidents in August brought the subject to the forefront of residents’ and city officials’ minds. One crash killed two girls, and another sent two people to the hospital.