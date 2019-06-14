WHITEWATER

Whitewater sewer rates will increase starting June 27 because of recent improvements to the wastewater treatment facility and completed reconstruction projects, city officials said.

The improvements were necessary for maintaining sewage treatment quality, according to a city news release.

Residents will see a rate increase in the sanitary portion of their utility bills. Rates will increase $7.76 per month for households that use 3,000 gallons of water, $9.09 per month for 4,000 gallons of water, and $10.43 per month for 5,000 gallons of water.

For more information about utility bills, call the city finance department at 262-473-1383 or 262-473-1382.

For information about the wastewater project, call 262-473-0560 or visit www.whitewater-wi.gov/270/Wastewater-Facility-Project_Update.