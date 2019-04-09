WHITEWATER

Whitewater officials want Clay Street residents to respond to income surveys that were sent to them in March.

The Clay Street project will start in 2020 and includes replacing sanitary sewer and water pipes. Survey responses are needed so the city can apply for a sanitary sewer and water grant to help lower project costs and avoid additional utility fees.

Clay Street residents between Dann Street and the roundabout should complete and return their surveys by Wednesday, April 17.

To request another income survey, contact Public Works Director Brad Marquardt at 262-473-0139 or BMarquardt@whitewater-wi.gov.