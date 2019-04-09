WHITEWATER

Whitewater officials want Clay Street residents to respond to income surveys that were sent to them in March.

The Clay Street project will start in 2020 and includes replacing sanitary sewer and water pipes. Survey responses are needed so the city can apply for a sanitary sewer and water grant to help lower project costs and avoid additional utility fees.

Clay Street residents between Dann Street and the roundabout should complete and return their surveys by Wednesday, April 17.

To request another income survey, contact Public Works Director Brad Marquardt at 262-473-0139 or BMarquardt@whitewater-wi.gov.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.