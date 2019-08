WHITEWATER

The Whitewater School Board is seeking applicants to fill a board position recently vacated by Jean Linos, according to a school district news release.

Those considering the position must submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to the district office, 419 S. Elizabeth St.

Board members Monday, Sept. 16, will select a district elector to fill the vacancy, according to the release.

For more information, call Mark Elworthy at 262-472-8708.