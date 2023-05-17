WHITEWATER -- The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library kicked off a renovation fundraising campaign recently with a luncheon celebrating the Library’s “100 Extraordinary Women."
More than 80 women were in attendance on May 6 to celebrate a campaign that grew to 129 extraordinary women, surpassing the goal of $100,000 by $50,000.
Each of the 129 Extraordinary Women gave at least $1,000, which could be pledged over five years. The funds will be used to create an outdoor space with seating areas, WIFI, solar lights and other amenities.
Mary Mawhinney, of Milton, was one of the extraordinary women who knows how important libraries are in the lives of children and adults. Her daughter-in-law Kat Mawhinney agreed, “The library is the hub of the community.”
“I am thrilled at the support our community has for our library. With these renovations, even more people of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy reading and learning in a beautiful setting," event Co-Chair Kelly Davis said.
The campaign is part of the overall campaign to raise $2.25 million, which has already reached $1,800,000 with $450,000 still needed.
Library Director Stacey Lunsford said she is thrilled to be able to focus on the top three areas that community members said were needed in library renovations.
Proposed renovations include:
Expanded early learning areas, including play centers and places for children to gather.
Larger meeting rooms with collapsible walls.
A larger Makerspace area, which will accommodate a 3-D printer, a sewing machine, a laser dye cut machine, and more.
Expanded youth area to give youth more study space.
And additional accessibility to materials and the opportunity for community residents to learn the latest technology, among other valuable skills.
“We are thrilled to report that our donations are at $1.8 million for the renovations. We still need to raise $450,000, and we are optimistic that our community will attain this goal," Lunsford said.
Donations can be made to the Whitewater Community Foundation, Attn: Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, P.O. Box 428, Whitewater WI 53190
