WHITEWATER
Whitewater police will not issue citations against the woman who struck and killed a pedestrian in the city’s downtown in October.
An investigation “did not establish” that the driver, Alexandra Parker, 21, of Whitewater, was using a cellphone, impaired by drugs or alcohol, “or was distracted in any other manner” at the time of the crash, Chief Aaron Raap said in an email Wednesday.
Police also believe Parker was driving 24 to 28 mph in a 25-mph zone in the 1300 block of West Main Street when she fatally struck Kay Gustafson, 71, of Whitewater, said Raap, who also shared the information with the Whitewater Banner.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash reconstruction from the Oct. 20 accident. Whitewater police said they responded to the area about 10:30 a.m. that Sunday.
Parker and another witness who was a few car lengths away told police they did not see Gustafson before the accident, according to the email.
“The investigation indicated that the pedestrian may have made a sudden movement into traffic,” Raap’s email states. “There was little indication that the design of the crosswalk or its surroundings contributed to this tragedy.”