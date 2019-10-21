WHITEWATER

Whitewater police on Monday morning identified the woman who died from a crash in the city on Sunday.

Kay Gustafson, 71, of Whitewater, was the pedestrian who died from the crash, according to a news release.

Police at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the release states.

The driver, whom police declined to name Monday, is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The driver was not injured, according to the release.

“WPD would like to extend their deepest condolences to those involved in this terrible tragedy,” the release states.

Update: This story was updated at 11:19 a.m. Monday to reflect that Whitewater police declined to name the driver involved in this incident. It was also soon updated to add that Gustafson was a Whitewater resident.