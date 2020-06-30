WHITEWATER
A temporary eating park is open in downtown Whitewater for residents and restaurant patrons, according to a city news release.
Open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight, the temporary park spans First Street from Main Street to Center Street. The city will barricade the streets during these times.
Park visitors are expected to practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart within the area.
Picnic tables will be available for visitors and patrons to eat their meals from local restaurants. This space will operate like other local parks where alcohol is prohibited and visitors are expected to clean up after themselves. For park rules and regulations, visit whitewater-wi.gov/438/parks-recreation.
The temporary park will remain open until Oct. 31.
For more information or questions, contact Neighborhood Services Director Chris Munz-Pritchard at 262-473-0143 or email cmunz-pritchard@whitewater-wi.gov.