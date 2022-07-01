WHITEWATER
It appears Aaron Raap’s tenure as Whitewater’s chief of police will officially end with Interim Chief Dan Meyer, for now, continuing on as the city’s top cop.
In a special meeting on Thursday, The city’s Police and Fire Commission unanimously voted to launch an “internal search” for Raap’s replacement.
After an hour-long closed session to discuss the “appointment” of a new chief, the commission didn’t name any frontrunners.
But the panel thanked Meyer for stepping into the role, and multiple members asked him to stay on during an internal search for a new chief that commission member Jerry Grant said could “take up to a month or more.”
Meyer has served as interim chief since the city put Raap on paid administrative leave in December 2021. That came during an investigation in Waukesha County into reports that Raap had a physical altercation with a person he knows during a Thanksgiving Day gathering Nov. 24, 2021.
Meyer, previously Whitewater’s deputy police chief, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from a The Gazette reporter.
Police said Raap was accused of battery-domestic violence for wrestling a male acquaintance to the floor after he’d taken away a folding knife from the person during an argument at Thanksgiving.
Police said Raap indicated the knife had remained sheathed, and the person didn’t issue threats while they had the weapon. But during the altercation, the police said the person Raap was wrestling had their head “slammed” on the floor and their body pushed into a sink fixture, according to Gazette reports.
Raap had allowed the person to leave the home where the incident happened, but when the person tried to return later, Raap put the person in a chokehold, police said.
The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office in December threw out the charges against Raap, but the city had already placed Rapp on paid administrative leave after the incident and had temporarily appointed Meyer as interim police chief.
City clerks’ records showed that after a June 21 closed session meeting of the police and fire commission, Raap had signed an agreement with the city that he’d resign and retire.
Whitewater’s police and fire commission under state law has authority to hire, fire and appoint the city’s police chief.
As of Thursday, The Gazette could not confirm that Raap had filed a resignation letter with the city, despite multiple attempts by the newspaper to obtain a copy of that.
But the agreement indicates Raap’s resignation is not an acknowledgement of wrongdoing in the earlier arrest for battery that Waukesha County authorities ultimately threw out.
Under his resignation agreement, Raap will continue to be paid through the end of 2022 under a pay rate that reflects a cost-of-living increase the city gave its employees in January 2022.
He’ll also be given a police dress uniform typically issued to retiring police chiefs, according to the agreement.
Public pay data shows Raap had been earning $104,631 as of 2020 as Whitewater’s police chief.
Raap had been a member of the Milwaukee Police Department for a quarter century prior to his hire in 2018 to replace then outgoing Whitewater Police Chief Lisa Otterbacher.
A former police captain with the Milwaukee police, he left the metro’s police force in 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, Raap had worked as head of security at Ascension Health in southeast Wisconsin.