The intersection of Tratt Street and Walton Drive in Whitewater is expected to be closed for about 36 hours for underground utility work starting Thursday morning, according to a city news release.

The closure will begin at about 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m. Friday.

North and southbound traffic on Tratt Street will be detoured on Starin Road, Fremont Street and County U back to Tratt Street.

