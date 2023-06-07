top story Whitewater High School graduation SUBMITTED PHOTO Jun 7, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Whitewater High School seniors graduated in an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo Whitewater High School seniors smile during an outdoor commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo A Whitewater High School senior participates in commencement on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo A Whitewater High School senior accepts their diploma on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo A Whitewater High School senior speaks during commencement on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo Whitewater High School seniors conclude their commencement on Sunday, June 4. Submitted Photo SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Whitewater High School seniors graduated in an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, June 4. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville property assessments spike upward Cozy Inn awarded $40,000 'Historic Small Restaurants' grant Milton city administrator leaving for Blackhawk Tech teaching post Stateline Area employers adapts as teen workers remain in short supply Style their way: Boys & Girls Club volunteer barbers give kids free haircuts Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW