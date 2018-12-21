WHITEWATER
REACH-A-Child and Cheng Real Estate Group of Inventure Realty presented REACH BAGs to Whitewater police, fire and EMS departments, according a press release.
Each bag is equipped with children’s books and drawstring backpacks meant to comfort children during a crisis or trauma. The Whitewater Police Department received 16 bags to keep in first responder vehicles, according to the release.
REACH-A-Child is headquartered in Madison. It was founded in 2007 with the intent of equipping first responders with the tools to help comfort children in crisis, according to its website.
